Art Fair East returns for 2021 with a new sponsor
After the cancellation of last year's event due to coronavirus, Art Fair East returns to Norwich this December with an additional sponsor.
Wealth management company Chadwicks joins the Fair's longstanding supporters Musker McIntyre Estate Agents.
Established in 2015 by local artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling, Art Fair East is the biggest of its kind in the region, and sees St Andrews Hall filled with more than 1,000 artworks, all up for sale from individuals and galleries.
The Fair, the kind of which are usually located in London, will see dealers in editions by Damien Hirst and Banksy alongside regional artists and work from societies such as the Norwich 20 Group.
Director of Chadwicks Richard Ross, said: “It has been an extremely difficult year for everyone, particularly the arts, culture and entertainment sectors. Supporting Art Fair East will not only provide a real boost for the sector, but for the local business community too – and give clear signal for better times ahead!”
Owner of Musker McIntyre Estate Agents and Financial Services Simon McIntyre said: “I truly believe the arts should be supported - after all where would we be without art?! Art Fair East showcases some of the brightest talent in the region, bringing together artists across all genres under one roof.”
Art Fair East will run from December 3-5 at St Andrews Hall in Norwich. Artists, dealers and galleries can still apply to exhibit via the website.
