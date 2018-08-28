Chance to snap up original artwork at city fair
Setting up in St Andrews's Hall for Art Fair East.
A vibrant mix of work from local and international artists has gone on show at an art fair in Norwich.
Now in its 4th year, Art Fair East showcases both renowned and up-and-coming artists including pop artist Colin Self, local artist Lucy Loveheart and London art collective East London Printmakers.
Having noticed a gap in the market in the East of England, Norwich based artists Will Teather and Brian Korteling founded Art Fair East in 2015 to provide an art-buying platform in the city.
Mr Korteling said the fair is the perfect place “to buy something truly unique for loved ones at Christmas”.
The fair includes a wide range of aesthetics and art-making techniques including Simon Dry’s debut show “SweetArt”. Mr Dry uses discarded Quality Street wrappers to create nostalgic images of sweets.
Art Fair East runs until Sunday, December 2 at St Andrew’s Hall.
