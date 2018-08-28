Search

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 10:02 30 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:17 30 January 2019

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

Archant

A woman has been arrested over the death of a man at a property in Norwich.

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

The East of England Ambulance Service called police to a property at Upper St Giles Street after they discovered the body of a man at around 5.40pm on Tuesday.

A woman in her 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre where she is helping police with their enquiries.

Five forensic vans and police vehicles were parked at the western end of the city centre street around 10pm last night.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the area has been sealed off.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

