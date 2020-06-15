Driver arrested after cyclist hurt in hit and run crash in Norwich

A man has been arrested following a hit and run crash in Norwich.

A female cyclist suffered minor injuries following a collision involving a car on Waterloo Road shortly before 3pm on Monday.

Members of the public flagged down a passing police car to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A police spokesman said officers detained the driver of a vehicle suspected of being involved on Shorncliffe Avenue.

A male driver was arrested and will be taken into police custody for questioning.