Driver arrested after cyclist hurt in hit and run crash in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 16:21 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 15 June 2020
A man has been arrested following a hit and run crash in Norwich.
A female cyclist suffered minor injuries following a collision involving a car on Waterloo Road shortly before 3pm on Monday.
Members of the public flagged down a passing police car to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.
A police spokesman said officers detained the driver of a vehicle suspected of being involved on Shorncliffe Avenue.
A male driver was arrested and will be taken into police custody for questioning.
