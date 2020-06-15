Search

Advanced search

Driver arrested after cyclist hurt in hit and run crash in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 16:21 15 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:21 15 June 2020

Waterloo Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Waterloo Road. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

A man has been arrested following a hit and run crash in Norwich.

A female cyclist suffered minor injuries following a collision involving a car on Waterloo Road shortly before 3pm on Monday.

You may also want to watch:

Members of the public flagged down a passing police car to the scene and the woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A police spokesman said officers detained the driver of a vehicle suspected of being involved on Shorncliffe Avenue.

A male driver was arrested and will be taken into police custody for questioning.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Norwich Evening News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

WATCH: Footage shows strange flashing lights in the sky over Norwich

Lights thought to be SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen flashing in the sky over Norwich. Picture: James Gibson

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

WATCH: Footage shows strange flashing lights in the sky over Norwich

Lights thought to be SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen flashing in the sky over Norwich. Picture: James Gibson

Third sinkhole opens up on city road - just six months after last one was fixed

A fresh sinkhole has opened up on Angel Road in Norwich. Picture: Clarissa Place

Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

The queue as Primark opens up to customers as lockdown restrictions are eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Shops reopen in Norwich’s two malls – but leisure outlets remain closed

Robert Bradley, Castle Quarter centre manager. Pic: Archant

Minister who will make Anglia Square decision caught up in controversy

Plans for the revamp of Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

Delia & Michael will watch City games at home to show solidarity with supporters

Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones will watch the remaining Canaries games at home. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘We’re in danger of failing generation of boys’ - council urged to fulfill pledge to close school gender gap

Norfolk County Council is to investigate the disparity in attainment for boys and girls at Key Stage 2. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24