Student ‘shocked and disgusted’ after Argos package left in rubbish bin

PUBLISHED: 15:04 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:42 02 November 2018

Jayden Phur (pictured) and his girlfriend Anna Louise Constable had the blanket they ordered from Argos left in their black bin Credit: Anna Louise Constable

A Norwich student has hit out at Argos after a delivery driver left a package in the outdoor bin.

Anna Louise Constable, aged 20, has vowed to never order from the company again after a blanket ordered by her mum for her and boyfriend Jayden Phur was put in the black bin.

The pair, who are both students at Norwich University of the Arts, weren’t in when the package arrived on Wednesday but Anna’s mum had put a note to leave it with a neighbour.

The pair arrived home at 4pm to find their package in the bin and Jayden was left feeling “really ill” afterwards.

Since being contacted by this paper, Argos said they are “contacting her to apologise and arrange a gesture of goodwill”.

Miss Constable, originally from Folkestone in Kent, said: “They left a delivery note saying they just put it in the black bin.

“My mum put on the delivery options that if we weren’t in to leave it with our neighbour, however on the note it didn’t even say they had attempted to.

“I am absolutely shocked and disgusted they left in the bin because I have a bad back and wouldn’t have been able to reach in the bin to grab the package so if Jayden wasn’t there I would have had to leave it.

“Once he got the package out he felt really ill from having to lean in the bin to grab it.”

The note also said the package had been delivered at 5pm but the pair found the package at 4pm and there was no name of the delivery driver.

Miss Constable added: “I just really hope they don’t put anyone elses packages in the bin!”

