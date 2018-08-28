Archbishop of Canterbury to visit Norfolk

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC Archant

The archbishop of Canterbury is to visit Norfolk, spending time in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and north Norfolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

During his visit to the county the most revd Justin Welby will swap his robes for a life jacket and head out to sea on Casiter Lifeboat, lead a service at the Roman Catholic Cathedral and have a go at serving fish and chips.

The visit will take place between November 7-9 and is the Archbishop’s first visit to Norfolk for five years.

The Archbishop will start his tour of the county in Norwich, where he will begin his day with a midday service at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cathedral.

It is believed to be the first time the archbishop of Canterbury will have spoken at the Catholic Cathedral in Norwich.

From there he will walk through Norwich, visiting various organisations before heading to Norwich Cathedral for a 7pm event bringing together speakers from Norwich’s twin city Koblenz, the Norwich Hebrew Congregation, the charity New Routes and the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of East Anglia.

There will also be a ‘Vigil for Reconciliation’ – a period of silent reflection and prayer following the event.

The day after the archbishop will head to the coast, where he will visit Caister Lifeboat Station, leading an 11am service at the station before going out to sea on a lifeboat.

In the evening, members of the public are invited to attend an evening of fish and chips with the Archbishop who will be in conversation with BBC journalist Andrew Sinclair at Great Yarmouth Minster.

The archbishop will finish his visit to Norfolk on Friday in north Norfolk.

Bishop Graham said: “I’m delighted that Archbishop Justin will be spending time in the Diocese.

“Archbishop Justin knows Norfolk well, having spent a good deal of time here with members of his family and their friends during his childhood. His affection for Norfolk dates from those early days, and I know that he will be assured a warm welcome.”

To book a free place at the Great Yarmouth Minster event book here: www.dioceseofnorwich.org/archbishop