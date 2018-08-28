Archbishop of Canterbury speaks with city shoppers as he visits Norwich

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visits Norwich today. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood (c) 2018 Archant Norfolk Prospect House Rouen Road Norwich

The Archbishop of Canterbury has visited Norwich spending time chatting to market traders, fashion students and even donning an apron to serve lunch at a city centre cafe.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visits Norwich today. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visits Norwich today. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Norwich welcomed a very special guest the leader of the Church of England, the Most Rev Justin Welby visited the city for the first time since 2013.

He began his visit with a service at St John the Baptist Roman Catholic Cathedral where he heard that news of his visit had reached the leader of the Catholic Church, the Pope, in Rome.

From there he headed into the city centre visiting The Forum before climbing the steps of City Hall to take in the views from building’s balcony.

Joined by the Rev Edward Carter, vicar of St Peter Mancroft church, the Archibishop stopped off at Norwich Market, where he spoke to stall holders including Mark Wright who runs Taxi Vintage Clothing and who gave the Archbishop a pair of sunglasses.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visits Norwich today. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visits Norwich today. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

He said: “The Archbishop asked us how we started, what we did before, he mentioned that we’re rival sellers but we said that we’re mates, he was a friendly, nice guy.”

Heather Lovering who owns the neighbouring stall Lovering and Co added: “It was just a pleasure to meet him, he was a really nice.”

After visiting the market the Archbishop spent time at the social enterprise, Cafe Britannia before walking through the city to Norwich University of the Arts to visit the fashion studios.

Annabelle Shortland, 21, a third year BA Fashion student at NUA who spoke to the Archbishop said: “I think it’s great that he has come and spoken to us.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visits Norwich today. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby visits Norwich today. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

“We discussed my pieces and the use of up-cycling garments researching and designing them.”

Hilary Carlisle, Dean of Design and Architecture at Norwich University of the Arts said: “I think it’s lovely to be able to have someone of his standing visit us and to be able to show him what the students are doing.

“It’s lovely for the students to be able to share their ideas with the Archbishop and he seemed genuinely excited.”

The Archibishop finished his tour of at Norwich Cathedral with evensong followed by a Reflections on Reconciliation themed event. Today, among his engagements, the Archibishop will visit Caister where he will lead an 11am service at Caister Lifeboat Station.