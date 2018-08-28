Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Archant remembers its employees who fell on First World War battlefields

PUBLISHED: 07:29 06 November 2018

Former military policeman Chris Amos, right, now Recall Project manager, and Ben Craske, Recall Project archive editor, place wooden crosses, in memorial to Eastern Counties Newspapers staff who died in the two World Wars, at the Field of Remembrance at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former military policeman Chris Amos, right, now Recall Project manager, and Ben Craske, Recall Project archive editor, place wooden crosses, in memorial to Eastern Counties Newspapers staff who died in the two World Wars, at the Field of Remembrance at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

They left their jobs, families and homes behind to go and fight on the battlefields of the First World War, but sadly none of them returned home.

The wooden crosses in memorial to Eastern Counties Newspapers staff who died in the two World Wars, to be placed in the Field of Remembrance at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe wooden crosses in memorial to Eastern Counties Newspapers staff who died in the two World Wars, to be placed in the Field of Remembrance at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Great War roll of honour for Archant – known in 1918 as the Norfolk News Company, and later as Eastern Counties Newspapers – lists the names of seven men who died in the four-year conflict.

Alfred Walter Boatwright, William Arthur Cook, Noel Herbert Freeman, Ernest Paul Murton, George Secker, Charles Leonard Tench and Reginald A W Tillett all died between 1915 and 1917, serving in France, Belgium, Malta and Turkey.

William Arthur Cook was killed in action on November 23, 1915, aged 30. The eldest of five brothers who served, two of whom fell, Mr Cook was from Grove Road in Norwich.

Before enlisting in the Norwich Business Men’s Company he was employed as an advertising representative for the Eastern Daily Press. He is buried in the Norfolk Cemetery in Becordel-Becourt, France.

Wooden crosses placed in the Field of Remembrance in the Cloister Garth at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWooden crosses placed in the Field of Remembrance in the Cloister Garth at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A letter written to the EDP following the announcement of his death reads: “It was always a pleasure to receive a call from  [Mr W A Cook] in business... he was a fine type of a true Englishman and I venture to say had he lived he would have made a name in the work in which he took such a keen interest. He died for his country, and would be happy in so doing.”

Now Archant employee Chris Amos – who spent 24 years in the Royal Military Police, completing tours in Afghanistan, Iraq and Northern Ireland – has placed a wooden-backed poppy in Norwich Cathedral’s Field of Remembrance in honour of  the organisation’s former employees who died in the First and Second World Wars, and a colleague who was killed in action.

Mr Amos, a project manager of the Archant Local Recall project, said: “There would have been so many people who would have been impacted by the war.

“It was quite humbling [laying a cross] but one thing is soldiers, whatever the conflict, it always means more to colleagues and families than it does to the public. You always remember.”

The wooden crosses in memorial to Eastern Counties Newspapers staff who died in the two World Wars, at the Field of Remembrance at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe wooden crosses in memorial to Eastern Counties Newspapers staff who died in the two World Wars, at the Field of Remembrance at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

For more First World War stories from Norfolk, see pages 38 and 39 of the EDP

Topic Tags:

Most Read

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Tributes to founder of one of Norwich’s most well known scrap metal merchants

Tony Peruzzi . Picture: Peruzzi family

Police issue CCTV image after necklace is stolen from Norwich shop

Police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Norwich pub landlord describes how he was woken by screams at time of alleged sex assault

Police at the former Lidl supermarket on Aylsham Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Hellesdon park remains closed following discovery of 30ft-deep hole

Mountfield Park in Hellesdon, which is currently closed. Picture: David Hannant

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists
Local Guide