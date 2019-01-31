Video
WATCH: Take a look inside Archant’s archives
31 January, 2019 - 12:14
Brittany Creasey
Ever wondered how the EDP sources its heritage photographs? Take a mini tour into the Archant archives where Norfolk’s history has been collected since 1750.
In this video you’ll meet Rosemary Dixon, Archant’s archive librarian, who explains the history of the archives and what exactly is stored inside.
Flash Backs is the beginning of a series of Archant heritage video pieces created by our image curator Brittany Creasey.
