Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner enjoys night out in Norwich

Aquaria from season 10 of Ru Paul's Drag Race. Picture: Wikimedia/Armadillopteryx Wikimedia

The winner of the most recent series of reality TV hit Ru Paul’s Drag Race was in Norwich last night.

Aquaria, real name Giovanni Palandrani, beat Eureka O’Hara and Kameron Michaels in the final three of the American talent show - in which drag queens showcase their costume design and performance skills as they strut down the runway in front of RuPaul, Michelle Visage and guest judges.

The current reigning champion, famous for their high fashion looks, performed a drag show at The Waterfront last night - and according to their Instagram went on to enjoy a night out at Norwich Gay Nightclub The Loft.

The 22-year-old posted a photo tagging the club with the caption: “I fly with the stars in the sky. Lovely night out in Norwich feeling very @delta diamond at this club.”

Aquaria’s next performance will be in Sheffield tonight.