Bid to renovate Norwich railway station’s clock

A planning application to renovate the clock inside Norwich railway station and install six new digital display screens has been submitted to Norwich City Council. Picture: Lesley Buckley (c) copyright newzulu.com

A planning application to renovate the clock inside Norwich railway station and install six new digital display screens has been submitted to Norwich City Council.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The bid, which has been submitted by JC Decaux UK, seeks permission to remove the station’s existing static advertisement boards and replace them with six digital ones.

You may also want to watch:

If approved the application would see four free standing display units, measuring 2.86m in height, located in the station foyer, two near the main entrance/exit to the station and two near the entrance to the station concourse.

A further two units would be placed on the station platforms.

The application also seeks permission to remove the station’s existing internal clock and replace it with a heritage clock, replicating the time piece on the outside of the station.

The application states: “The proposed clock will not only hold high architectural merit but will also be highly functional in a railway environment.”