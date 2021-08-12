Investigation as drivers who used garage's fuel start breaking down

Published: 6:00 AM August 12, 2021

Dozens of drivers have reported engine failure after filling their tanks with fuel at an Applegreen petrol station in a Norwich village.

People who used the pump at the Fakenham Road garage in Drayton have faced a raft of issues since paying a visit last week, with the station closing off the pumps and tank in question investigate.

A handful had to have their cars towed away after cutting out completely or failing to start, with repair garages blaming "fuel contamination" and water in the engine as the root cause.

Many have also reported the ordeal to Trading Standards.

The manager of the Applegreen filling station said customers who visited on Friday and Saturday had been affected, and that samples had been sent to a lab to confirm whether the fuel was contaminated.

She said: "After the first complaint we closed off the pumps and began investigating.

"We have sent off results to the lab and are just waiting to hear back.

"I will call everyone who has contacted me once we have those results."

Rachel Martell, who visited her parents in Taverham, began experiencing problems with her car straight after filling up her tank on Friday.

She had to take it to the garage not long after — but didn't make the link with the filling station until her dad saw a post on Facebook showing dozens of others had faced the same fate.

"My car is still in the garage now", she said. "They're draining the tank to see if that fixes the issues, but I'm going to have to pay for the unnecessary work the garage did previously, before we knew it was an issue with the fuel.

"It's an absolute chore."

However, she said Applegreen staff had been "very accommodating".

"The manager apologised, told me to keep all the receipts and that she'd let me know how to progress once they've confirmed what the issue was."

Norfolk County Council's Trading Standards said it had been in contact with the filling station over the matter — but wouldn't be taking further action.

It recommended people contact the seller in the first instance, and then Citizens Advice if they feel the seller doesn't offer sufficient redress.

You can call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133, or visit their website.