Can you help trace this Norwich man's next of kin?

An appeal has been launched to find the next of kin of a man who died in Norwich last month.

Patrick Anthony Hall, who lived at Heigham Grove in the city, died on Thursday, April 28.

There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the 67-year-old's death.

Despite the coroner carrying out extensive enquiries no next of kin has been identified.

Anyone with information relating to Mr Hall should contact the Norfolk Coroner's Office in Norwich on 01603 774 773.



