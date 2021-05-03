Appeal to join hospital's 'red waistcoat brigade'

Published: 5:05 PM May 3, 2021

Sally Dyson with volunteers pictured before the pandemic. - Credit: Maurice Gray

An appeal has been launched to bolster a hospital's volunteer team.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital had nearly 600 volunteers.

The volunteers, known as the red waistcoat brigade, help with all sorts of duties, including driving patients home, helping with meals and helping guide patients to clinics.

During the pandemic, many of the volunteers were stuck at home and unable to help due to restrictions.

The trust's volunteer department is asking anyone who would like to be part of its phone team to ‘phone for a chat’ to get in touch.

Members of the public can offer a couple of hours or who days.

Vacancies in all of the roles are available and the department can be contacted on 01603 286060 or email: volunteers@nnuh.nhs.uk