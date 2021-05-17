Wife's appeal to get Doctor Who artist's life back on track

Published: 12:06 PM May 17, 2021

Michelle and Colin Howard have been to a cheetah rehabilitation centre in South Africa before Mr Howard's MS restricted his mobility - Credit: Michelle Howard

The wife of a 55-year-old man diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS) has launched a "life-changing" appeal for a new wheelchair.

Michelle Howard, 50 and of Thorpe St Andrew, has been "blown over" by the response after she set up a crowdfunder to help get her husband Colin's life back on track.

The alternative would be stem cell treatment costing £120,000 in Mexico.

Mr Howard was diagnosed with MS 10-years-ago which has progressively reduced his mobility, confidence and love of life.

Michelle and Colin Howard who live in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Michelle Howard

His work as a professional artist has become a struggle as he can no longer feel his hands, and often drops his tools.

You may also want to watch:

On setting up the appeal for the wheelchair, his wife said: "Colin has become very isolated and insular when he used to explore and do lots of exciting things, so it was really important to do this and take the bull by the horns."

Mr Howard has been using a walking stick and is due to be in the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital all day on Monday for Ocrevus drug infusion therapy following year-long Covid delays.

After a manual wheelchair proved to be "too heavy and cumbersome" for Mr Howard to get out and about, his wife came across a lightweight all-terrain wheelchair made in Hertfordshire.

Mrs Howard said the wheelchair is made using the same carbon fibre material used for Formula One cars.

Colin Howard pictured at a cheetah rehabilitation centre for his wife's 40th birthday 10-years-ago - Credit: Michelle Howard

"This really would be life-changing for us, even if it would mean just being able to go out for a coffee," Mrs Howard added.

The couple have been amazed to see more than £7,500 raised in the space of a week. There have been many donations from Dr Who fans, as Mr Howard did artwork for official BBC VHS tape releases in the early 1990s.

Colin Howard pictured with his walking stick in his Thorpe St Andrew home during the pandemic - Credit: Michelle Howard

Mrs Howard said: "We are completely flabbergasted by the amount of emails of support from people who know us well to those we have crossed paths with or not seen for a while.

"Colin has never moaned or felt sorry for himself as there is always someone worse off."

The fundraising page can be found online at uk.gofundme.com/f/help-me-get-colin-back-outside-in-nature