Watch: Apache helicopter exercise surprises visitors at hospital

Published: 12:08 PM August 18, 2021

Andy Browes was waiting outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital when the Apache helicopter arrived at the Colney site on Monday afternoon. - Credit: Andy Browes

Patients and visitors were surprised when they witnessed a military training exercise outside the region's largest hospital.

The helicopter, which had two people inside, completed a number of turns in the air at around 3.30pm and did not touch the ground.

After around 45 seconds the helicopter flew away.

A spokesman for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed the Apache helicopter was carrying out a military training flight.

Mr Browes, from Norwich, said: "I was waiting for my mum as she was in A&E and we were waiting outside.

"Everybody looked really confused as it was there a couple of feet off the ground."

An ambulance officer was nearby to ensure people kept back but was unaware of what was happening said Mr Browes.