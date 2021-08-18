Video
Watch: Apache helicopter exercise surprises visitors at hospital
- Credit: Andy Browes
Patients and visitors were surprised when they witnessed a military training exercise outside the region's largest hospital.
Andy Browes was waiting outside the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital when the Apache helicopter arrived at the Colney site on Monday afternoon.
The helicopter, which had two people inside, completed a number of turns in the air at around 3.30pm and did not touch the ground.
After around 45 seconds the helicopter flew away.
A spokesman for the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital confirmed the Apache helicopter was carrying out a military training flight.
Mr Browes, from Norwich, said: "I was waiting for my mum as she was in A&E and we were waiting outside.
"Everybody looked really confused as it was there a couple of feet off the ground."
An ambulance officer was nearby to ensure people kept back but was unaware of what was happening said Mr Browes.