Antiques Road Trip spotted filming in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:11 PM September 7, 2021   
antiques road trip

Inside All Saints Antiques - Credit: Grace Piercy

The BBC One show was spotted filming in central Norwich today, September 7.

Philip Serrell, one of Antiques Road Trip's resident experts, was filming inside All Saints Antiques and Collectables in Westlegate, Norwich.

They had been filming this morning in Ipswich before coming to Norwich, traveling in one of the show's vintage cars.

antiques road trip

The classic car that Mr Serrell arrived in - Credit: Grace Piercy

They only went to the one antique store in Norfolk, arriving at around 1pm and leaving by 1.45pm.

One of the sellers inside All Saints Antiques, who asked not to be named, said: "(Mr Serrell) was very quick, within 20 minutes he'd been around and knew what he wanted.

antiques road trip

A room inside All Saints Antiques that Mr Serrell chose an item from - Credit: Grace Piercy

You may also want to watch:

"He chose about half a dozen things he was interested in.

"He liked the good old-fashioned antiques. I showed him something of mine, a handkerchief owned by one of the Wymondham sisters."

The episode of Antiques Road Trip will presumably air in Series 24.

