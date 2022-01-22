News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police on hand as anti-vaccine protesters gather in city

David Hannant

Published: 12:16 PM January 22, 2022
Updated: 1:11 PM January 22, 2022
Police keep an eye on an anti-vaccine protest happening in Norwich

A group of protesters gathered in Norwich city centre in a demonstration against the vaccine rollout.

Around 200 people congregated outside John Lewis in All Saints Green, armed with signs opposing the vaccine rollout.

More than a dozen police officers are also in attendance keeping a watchful eye over the demonstration on Saturday afternoon.

It comes at the end of a week which saw the Norfolk and Waveney CCG ramp up the region’s booster programme with additional walk-in appointments for third doses of the jab.

Cath Byford, chief nurse at NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, said:  “We strongly encourage people who are eligible to come forward for their booster and it’s never too late to have your first or second dose either."  

