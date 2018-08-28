Search

Fundraiser for family of man killed on A140 reaches £1,000

PUBLISHED: 11:41 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:47 05 January 2019

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Archant

A fundraiser to help the family of a father who died on New Year’s Day has raised more than £1,000.

Jonathon Childs, landlord at The Boundary Pub, is organising a fundraiser for the family of Anthony Glover. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJonathon Childs, landlord at The Boundary Pub, is organising a fundraiser for the family of Anthony Glover. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Anthony Glover died on Tuesday, January 1 following a car crash on the A140 near Long Stratton the previous evening.

The Norwich scaffolder and army veteran was in his 30s and is survived by his two children.

Jonathon Childs, landlord of The Boundary pub on Aylsham Road in Norwich, where Mr Glover was a regular, has been leading the fundraising efforts.

Mr Childs said: “The amount of donations coming in highlights how valued he was to us all. His departure from this world has affected so many lives but most of all his family and two small children.

“I would like to thank all those whom have donated money and raffle prizes so far.”

The Anthony Glover Fundraising Page on Facebook had on Saturday morning received £1,081 out of a target of £1,500.

A charity night of Soul music will be held on January 26 at the pub, which Mr Childs said was Mr Glover’s birthday.

