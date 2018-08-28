Search

Ex-special forces soldier Ant Middleton visits Norwich City FC

PUBLISHED: 21:37 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:37 29 January 2019

Former special forces soldier and television presenter Ant Middleton visited Norwich City FC to give an inspirational talk to players and staff. Photo: Norwich City FC

Former special forces soldier and television presenter Ant Middleton visited Norwich City FC to give an inspirational talk to players and staff. Photo: Norwich City FC

Archant

Former special forces soldier and television presenter Ant Middleton visited Norwich City FC to give an inspirational talk to players and staff.

Mr Middleton, who is best known for his role in the Channel 4 series SAS: Who Dares Wins, spoke at Carrow Road about the importance of teamwork and positivity.

The 38-year-old, who has served in the Special Boat Service and the Royal Marines, said: “I love talking to football clubs because it is about teamwork.

“Teamwork is an integral part of who I am and what I believe in.

“They [staff and players] can to relate to it. You know, they sort of talk to me about teamwork and they say ‘Ant you’re at the most elite level, life or death’, and I’m like listen, ‘you’re at the most elite level with what you do’. It’s not life or death, but it’s win or no win. Every time you go out on that pitch it is an arena.

“Ultimately your main goal is to win. It’s not always going to happen that way, but the positivity behind that will drive you the majority of the way.”

Watch the video to hear what Mr Middleton had to say.











