Firefighters help free farm animal stuck in river

PUBLISHED: 13:43 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 10 August 2020

Fire crews were called to Attlebridge. PIC: Archant.

Firefighters were called after a farm animal got stuck in the River Wensum.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Earlham to the Attlebridge footpath shortly before 7pm on Sunday.

The control centre had received a 999 call to assist the RSPCA with a rescue.

A fire service spokesman said: “It was a farm animal that needed to get out of the water.”

The incident was then left in the hand of the farmer at 7.22pm.

