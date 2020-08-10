Firefighters help free farm animal stuck in river
PUBLISHED: 13:43 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:41 10 August 2020
Firefighters were called after a farm animal got stuck in the River Wensum.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service sent a crew from Earlham to the Attlebridge footpath shortly before 7pm on Sunday.
The control centre had received a 999 call to assist the RSPCA with a rescue.
A fire service spokesman said: “It was a farm animal that needed to get out of the water.”
The incident was then left in the hand of the farmer at 7.22pm.
