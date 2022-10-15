Protestors pour milk on floor in city's M&S calling for plant-based future

Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk on to M&S' shop floor in Norwich as part of their calls for a plant-based future.

The group co-ordinated the action in stores like Waitrose, Whole Foods and Marks and Spencer in Norwich, London, Manchester, and Edinburgh just before 12pm on Saturday (October 15).

At the Rampant Horse Street M&S store, at 11.45am, two people took bottles of milk from the shelves and emptied them over the floor and meat counter to highlight "the need to support farmers in a transition to a sustainable, plant-based food system".

Gemma Barnes, 32, was one of those involved in Norwich. She said: “We urgently need our government to support our farmers and fishing communities in a move towards a plant-based food system.

"Protecting the billions of lives that are lost every year from innocent animals, also allows us to rewild the 76pc of farmland that will no longer be needed.

"This rewilded land can then remove harmful greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and give us all a future.”

The dairy industry is incredibly environmentally destructive.

🔥The world’s top 5 meat and dairy corporations are now responsible for more GHG emissions than Exxon, Shell or BP.

We NEED a #PlantBasedFuture now. And we must take action until @10DowningStreet listens. pic.twitter.com/fzUyyzy1qD — Animal Rebellion (@RebelsAnimal) October 15, 2022

The Norwich incident followed two milk spills in Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges in London where two individuals were arrested and charged with causing £100,000 of damage.

The group says it is calling for wholesale governmental support for farmers and fishing communities to transition to a plant-based food system and a programme of rewilding that will secure a future for generations to come, by drawing down carbon from the atmosphere and restoring vital habitat to native wildlife.

Other recent actions taken by the group include disrupting the Queen’s Jubilee, running onto the track at Epsom Derby, and blockading multiple dairy distribution centres at the beginning of September.



