Protestors pour milk on floor in city's M&S calling for plant-based future
- Credit: Animal Rebellion
Animal Rebellion protestors poured milk on to M&S' shop floor in Norwich as part of their calls for a plant-based future.
The group co-ordinated the action in stores like Waitrose, Whole Foods and Marks and Spencer in Norwich, London, Manchester, and Edinburgh just before 12pm on Saturday (October 15).
At the Rampant Horse Street M&S store, at 11.45am, two people took bottles of milk from the shelves and emptied them over the floor and meat counter to highlight "the need to support farmers in a transition to a sustainable, plant-based food system".
Gemma Barnes, 32, was one of those involved in Norwich. She said: “We urgently need our government to support our farmers and fishing communities in a move towards a plant-based food system.
"Protecting the billions of lives that are lost every year from innocent animals, also allows us to rewild the 76pc of farmland that will no longer be needed.
"This rewilded land can then remove harmful greenhouse gases from the atmosphere and give us all a future.”
The Norwich incident followed two milk spills in Fortnum & Mason and Selfridges in London where two individuals were arrested and charged with causing £100,000 of damage.
Most Read
- 1 Young mum with baby mugged in broad daylight in city park
- 2 Armed police called after man threatens city bus passengers
- 3 Big Boom fireworks display in Norwich city centre CANCELLED for 2022
- 4 Four-bed home with roof terrace is for sale near Norwich for £775k
- 5 'Spectacularly awful' - Reports famous singer was 'rambling' and 'growling'
- 6 Family home with paddock and pool for sale for £1m
- 7 Roundabout near city closed in all directions after lorry spillage on NDR
- 8 Archaeologists called in at hospital site earmarked for development
- 9 Homeowner's camera catches man in her garden during early hours
- 10 Four arrested and three charged in series of Norwich drug raids
The group says it is calling for wholesale governmental support for farmers and fishing communities to transition to a plant-based food system and a programme of rewilding that will secure a future for generations to come, by drawing down carbon from the atmosphere and restoring vital habitat to native wildlife.
Other recent actions taken by the group include disrupting the Queen’s Jubilee, running onto the track at Epsom Derby, and blockading multiple dairy distribution centres at the beginning of September.