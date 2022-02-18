Bosses 'don't know' when bust bridge in city will reopen
A major route into the city will remain closed for the foreseeable future with authorities unable to confirm when it will be back in action.
Anglian Water confirmed that a burst water pipe it is responsible for caused the collapse.
A section of the bridge gave way in Sweet Briar Road at about 2pm on February 17.
Parts of the pavement along the road, which runs over the footpath in Marriot's Way, have also fallen through.
This afternoon an Anglian Water spokeswoman said there would need to be an investigation before they would know how much material has been lost and how long it will take to repair the damage.
She said: "We are liaising with the county council to get it fixed but at this point we don't know how much material has been lost until we get someone there to assess it.
"We also won't know how long it will take to get it fixed until we've had someone down to investigate."
Sweet Briar Road is currently closed in both directions between the A1074 Dereham Road and Hellesdon Hall Road.
The road closure caused heavy traffic in the area on the morning of February 18.