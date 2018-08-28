Search

Residents without water and others experiencing leaks as water company investigate

PUBLISHED: 11:16 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:26 19 November 2018

Members of Anglian Water's intensive leakage investigation team. Picture: Anglian Water

Anglian Water

A number of homes in Wymondham are without water and others experiencing leaks as Anglian Water investigate the cause.

A map on the Anglian Water website showing the affected area. Photo: Anglian WaterA map on the Anglian Water website showing the affected area. Photo: Anglian Water

Residents in the Harts Farm Road area reported the issue to Anglian Water around 8am this morning and were told ground teams had been dispatched to investigate.

Nine leaks have been reported to Anglian Water since 7am this morning and the company said they believe the incidents are connected to the lack of water in other parts of the town.

Anglian Water said: “We’re aware of reports of a loss of supply in the area and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.”

The water company are asking anyone whose water is off completely to report it to their team.

Is your water off? Email bethany.wales@archant.co.uk

