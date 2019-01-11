Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Think before you flush - Anglian Water brings in flushability standards

11 January, 2019 - 11:45
An example of a blockaged removed by Anglian Water. Picture: Anglian Water

An example of a blockaged removed by Anglian Water. Picture: Anglian Water

Archant

Blockages in sewers cost the East of England £15 million a year according to Anglian Water.

This is why they have teamed up with Water UK and other water companies in launching a ‘flushability’ standard for all wet wipes in a bid to combat blockages.

Manufacturers of wipes will be able to feature an official water industry ‘Fine to Flush’ symbol on their packaging if their wipes pass strict scientific tests.

This symbol will let consumers know that the products do not contain plastic and will break down in the sewer system instead of clogging up sewers.

Rachel Dyson, Anglian Water’s Keep It Clear programme manager said: “Wipes cause real problems in the sewer network and have a devastating impact on customers.

An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.An Anglian Water team at work detecting and repairing leaks. Picture: Anglian Water.

“Wipes are by far the worst culprit but cotton buds, tampons and fats also cause problems in the sewers. They result in around 80 per cent of the 40,000 blockages across the East of England each year.”

Sewer blockages and fatbergs, caused by a build-up of wet wipes, fats, oils and grease, have been increasing in frequency in recent years.

Anglian Water estimates around 800 tonnes of wipes and sanitary items are flushed every week in the East of England region.

Although there has been an increase in products being labelled ‘Do Not Flush’, Anglian Water says there are wipes on the market labelled ‘flushable’ which do not break down quickly when they enter the sewer system.

Valve cutting operation on a pipe at the Diddington Reservoir. Picture: Matthew Power Photography .Valve cutting operation on a pipe at the Diddington Reservoir. Picture: Matthew Power Photography .

It is estimated in the UK that companies spend about £100 million every year to unblock sewers clogged by unflushable wipes and hygiene products.

Manufacturers can have their wipes tested by WRc, a Swindon-based independent technical expert, which developed the specifications for flushability standards in conjunction with Water UK.

If they pass the tests, manufacturers will receive the ‘Fine to Flush’ symbol from WRc to add to their packaging.

The move comes after multiple fatbergs have had to be removed around the country. Most noticeably the fatberg that was found in Whitechapel, London, in 2017.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

#includeImage($article, 225)

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Norfolk’s police and crime commissioner falls victim to scam

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Running column: Norfolk XC Championship showed there’s plenty of talent for our young athletes to look up, says Mark Armstrong

Iona Lake cruises down the home straight on her way to winning the senior women's race at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships inThetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Borderline racist’ remarks to be passed on to police as councillors apologise to Muslim community centre

Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association's community centre on Dereham Road. Picture: Google

Move over Greggs: 5 other places in Norwich you can buy vegan sausage rolls

There are a variety of vegan sausage rolls available in Norwich. Photo: (left to right) The Green Grocers, KindaKafe, Tofurei, Mustard Coffee Bar, and Little Shop of Vegans
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists