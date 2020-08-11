Search

Norwich homes could see cloudy or ‘white’ water

PUBLISHED: 10:09 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 11 August 2020

Some people living in Norwich and Blickling may have experienced cloudy water coming from their taps on Tuesday morning. Picture: Nick Butcher

Some people living in Norwich may see cloudy or “white” water when turning on their taps this morning.

Anglian Water said that some of their customers in Norwich and also Blickling could be affected by the issue.

Cloudy or white water is caused by small bubbles of air and will rise from the bottom of a glass upwards.

The utility firm said the water is harmless, and should clear if the water is allowed to stand in a glass.

Engineers are currently carrying out localised flushing in the area to remedy the problem.

If cloudy water is spotted, Anglian Water recommends you run taps for 30 minutes to let the water flush its way through the system.

If the problem persists for more than 24 hours, call Anglian Water as they may need to flush the water mains to help rectify the issue.

