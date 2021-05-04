News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Burst main hits water supply in village

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:31 AM May 4, 2021   
A burst main has affected water supplies in Hethersett. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

A burst main has left some people in Hethersett without running water this morning.

Anglian Water said it was made aware of the issue early this morning.

The problem is localised, with some properties in and around Norwich Road and Hall Close affected.

Those homes hit may have low water pressure or no water at all.

Anglian Water said its engineers were "working hard" to fix the burst main, and hoped to do so by 11am.

Hethersett News

