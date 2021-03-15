Burst main affects water pressure at homes near Norwich
- Credit: Matthew Usher
People living in two parts of Norfolk may have woken up this morning to low water pressure or none at all in their homes.
In Taverham, a burst main has affected a small number of homes in and around Beech Avenue.
Those affected may have low water pressure or no water at all.
Anglian Water said resolving the issue was "proving to be a complex job that is taking longer than we had originally hoped".
It hopes to have supplies restored by midday on Monday.
You may also want to watch:
Meanwhile, Anglian Water said some of its customers in Thetford have been affected by a separate issue.
The utility firm said it was "working hard to identify the cause" of the issue as of 8am on Monday, though they believe it may be due to a leak in the area.
Most Read
- 1 'We overpaid' - Ex-Terriers owner on Alex Pritchard regrets
- 2 East's most affordable area for first time buyers revealed
- 3 Transformation of former Mercy nightclub set to begin
- 4 Norfolk school receives letter of praise for remote learning approach
- 5 Fupburger moves into The Dog House pub with £250,000 refurb planned
- 6 Just Eat 'taking action' over delivery no-show scam
- 7 'Thought more clubs might learn from Norwich' - Lineker hails Canaries with Wilder on the brink
- 8 Senior City Hall officer to walk away with £150,000 golden handshake
- 9 Motorcyclist suffers 'life-changing' leg injury after crash
- 10 Owls' ace reflects on why he snubbed Canaries
It added it would provide an update "as soon as we hear anything further from our team on the ground".
An estimated restoration time has not yet been provided.