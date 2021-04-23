News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Photographs show the sorry state of Anglia Square's buildings

Dan Grimmer

Published: 5:30 AM April 23, 2021   
The crumbling brickwork at the top of Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Crumbling brickwork, boarded up windows, scaffolding and swathes of graffiti -  these pictures show the sorry state of the buildings around Anglia Square.

Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sovereign House - once home to hundreds of workers at Her Majesty’s Stationery Office from the late 1960s to the start of the 1990s - still towers over surrounding streets.

Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

But, while it has its defenders, its Brutalist architecture is regarded by some as a blot on the landscape.

Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

And the sight of scaffolding to catch disintegrating brickwork signals how neglect over time has not been kind.

Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Controversial plans to demolish Anglia Square and to build 1,200 homes, including a 20-storey tower, along with shops, a hotel and a cinema have been dropped.

Sovereign House at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Developers Weston Homes say they will work with the community - and objectors such as Historic England - to come up with a new scheme.

Gildencroft House at Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

These photographs give an indication of the scale of the task ahead - and why so many see it as crucial that, this time, a scheme which everyone can back is agreed.

Anglia Square. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for a 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

