Bus incident sparks traffic chaos in Anglia Square

PUBLISHED: 19:10 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:11 10 December 2018

An incident saw 999 crews descend on Anglia Square Picture: ANTONY KELLY

A man has been taken to hospital after experiencing a medical episode on a Norwich bus during rush hour.

The incident took place on a First Bus in Anglia Square at around 5.30pm and caused long delays for bus passengers and commuters alike.

Paramedics were called to the scene, treating the man on the bus before taking him to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

Police also attended carrying out traffic management.

