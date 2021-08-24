'I feel cheated' - Anger over event organiser's refund policy

Published: 6:00 AM August 24, 2021

John Bishop is coming to the New Theatre in Peterborough for two nights in September. - Credit: New Theatre

Organisers of two major rescheduled events in Norwich have been hit with scathing reviews over their refusal to offer refunds for the events - and even the artists booked are confused.

Comedy in the Park had been scheduled to bring big names of the laughter world to Earlham Park this summer, including John Bishop, Dara O Briain and Rob Beckett among the performers.

And the same promoter had also scheduled a concert from singer-songwriter Craig David at the same venue, which was also due to take place this year.

Craig David is coming to Norwich. - Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA Archive/PA Images

However, promoters M&B and ticket retailer Easy Ticketing have now come in for criticism after refusing to refund punters unable to make the new dates.

Matt Bennion, 49 and from Shotesham, spent almost £100 on tickets for Comedy in the Park in hope of seeing Dara O Briain and Rob Beckett, who were the two draws for him.

You may also want to watch:

But uncertainty around whether they will be appearing at the rescheduled date prompted him to seek a refund - which Easy Ticketing refused, instead offering a credit note.

He said: "In all honesty, it feels like I have been cheated. I do not really understand why they keep resisting - I wouldn't have any problem with them keeping a booking fee so I don't get it."

And likewise, 36-year-old Dan Fisher from Norwich, has had similar experience trying to get a refund for the Craig David concert.

He said: "The whole thing seems to be a fiasco and the response we have had from the promoters about getting a refund is very poor."

The rescheduled comedy date, scheduled for August 14, 2022, is also marred with confusion over the event's bill.

Dara OBriain returns to the Ipswich Regent next year. Photo: Contributed - Credit: Archant

Mock the Week host Mr O Briain was among a number of comedians who Tweeted that he was no longer booked for the event.

The promoter has been approached for comment but did not respond to the request.

However, an email from Easy Ticketing to punters seen by this newspaper said: "Our policy with events being rescheduled in relation to Covid-19 is not to issue refunds, this is stated in our terms and conditions under term 46 which you agreed to upon booking."