Guests meet a menagerie at Norwich urban farm’s festive fundraiser

Volunteers at charity fundraiser Angelica's Rainbow Christmas, at the Marlpit community centre in Norwich. Picture: Lucy Galvin Lucy Galvin

Guests enjoyed a festive fundraiser at Norwich’s only urban animal farm.

Stella Galvin, volunteer, Poppy the unicorn and Lora Steggles, director of Angelica's Rainbow, preparing for the Christmas fundraiser. Picture: Lora Steggles Stella Galvin, volunteer, Poppy the unicorn and Lora Steggles, director of Angelica's Rainbow, preparing for the Christmas fundraiser. Picture: Lora Steggles

More than 50 people attended the Angelica’s Rainbow Christmas celebration at the Marlpit community centre in Hellesdon Road, which was complete with a live “unicorn” – Poppy the Shetland pony – and “dragon” – Amber the reptile.

Animals from the not-for-profit farm were named and adopted at the event on Saturday. There was also a range of handcrafted gifts on sale and a raffle, with some prizes supplied by Norwich wine merchant The Drunken Maitre D.

The final fundraising total has yet to be counted but the event is thought to have made a “great contribution” to Angelica’s Rainbow’s funds.

Lucy Galvin, chairman of the Marlpit community centre, said: “We were delighted to support this lively event and were excited to see so many animals at the centre. It’s a true community organisation and lots of fun was had by all.”