Man, 36, charged with assault after young woman attacked in Norwich

A man has been charged with assault after a young woman was attacked as she walked into Norwich.

Police said the woman, who is in her late teens, was grabbed by a man who tried to pull her from the pavement on Carrow Hill at about 5.25am on October 13.

However, a passer-by intervened and the man ran off. The woman was uninjured.

A man was arrested by police on Thursday and taken Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Police said they have now charged Anesu Nzanga, 36, of Bracondale, Norwich, with common assault, with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court this morning.