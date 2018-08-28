And today’s Google Doodle is...a Norfolk hero
She was a woman who never sought fame and died a martyr’s death after risking her life to save others.
So Edith Cavell would probably have been nonplussed by her newest taste of glory - as today’s google Doodle.
The Norfolk-born nurse, who smuggled scores of wounded British soldiers out of German-occupied Belgium during the First World War, is the cartoon face of Google’s home page.
The doodle marks the Swardeston-born hero’s birthday. She was born in the village on December 4 1865, the daughter of the Rev Frederick Cavell and his wife Louisa.
She became a nurse after caring for her sick father, and in 1907 was appointed matron of a nursing school in Brussels, Belgium.
Her efforts in rescuing British soldiers in 1914 and 1915 were discovered when she was betrayed.
She was court-martialled and - despite uproar across Europe - executed by firing squad on October 12 1915.