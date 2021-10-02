News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Emergency services called to Oktoberfest

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:27 PM October 2, 2021   
The East of England Ambulance Service was called after a woman collapsed on a bus on Dereham Road in

Emergency services have attended a medical emergency at Oktoberfest Norwich this evening - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2011

Ambulance crews have been called to a medical emergency at Oktoberfest Norwich this evening. 

The event was shut temporarily as emergency services treated the patient at Eaton Park. 

A statement was released on the Oktoberfest Norwich Facebook which reads: "Unfortunately due to a customer experiencing a medical emergency inside the venue during our afternoon session, we have been unable to open at 18:00 this evening as planned.

"We are currently awaiting an ambulance and as soon as the emergency services give us the all clear, we will open for this evening's session.

"Please accept our apologies and thank you in advance for your understanding."

The extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

The patient is now in the care of the ambulance service and doors have since reopened. 


