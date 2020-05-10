Search

Amazing photos of struggle between heron and goldfish in Eaton Park

PUBLISHED: 12:21 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 10 May 2020

The amazing picture of a heron and goldfish at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds

The amazing picture of a heron and goldfish at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds

Mandy Symonds

An amateur photographer has described how she captured a life or death struggle between a heron and a large goldfish in Eaton Park.

The lily pond at Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Kirsty SimsThe lily pond at Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Kirsty Sims

Mandy Symonds, 56, was exercising in the park in Norwich when she took the photograph of the bird with the fish in its beak.

She said: “I was on my daily exercise and I couldn’t believe my luck. It was such a struggle for the heron that it held on to it for about two or three minutes so I was able to get the picture.”

Heron and goldfish in struggle at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy SymondsHeron and goldfish in struggle at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds

The park’s large sunken lily pond, which is home to large goldfish, regularly attracts ducks but herons are more infrequent visitors.

Ms Symonds, who works as a barista at Benji’s restaurant in Jarrolds and also cares for her mother who lives near the park, said the heron eventually changed position and dropped the fish allowing it to get away.

Herons are occasional visitors to fish at Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Stuart BeardHerons are occasional visitors to fish at Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Beard

You may also want to watch:

“It is such a privilege to get so close to a beautiful bird,” she said.

One thatr got away: the goldfish escapes from the heron at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy SymondsOne thatr got away: the goldfish escapes from the heron at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Loving farewell paid to Norwich boy, 16, after sudden death

Mourners attended a socially-distanced funeral for Blake Hale. Picture: Archant/Wroxham FC

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

'It just went nuts' - Norfolk coffee shop owner tells how business is thriving despite pandemic

Simon Nisbet is the owner of the Little Haven coffee shop in Norwich. Photo: Emily Thomson

