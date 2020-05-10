Amazing photos of struggle between heron and goldfish in Eaton Park

The amazing picture of a heron and goldfish at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds Mandy Symonds

An amateur photographer has described how she captured a life or death struggle between a heron and a large goldfish in Eaton Park.

The lily pond at Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Kirsty Sims The lily pond at Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Kirsty Sims

Mandy Symonds, 56, was exercising in the park in Norwich when she took the photograph of the bird with the fish in its beak.

She said: “I was on my daily exercise and I couldn’t believe my luck. It was such a struggle for the heron that it held on to it for about two or three minutes so I was able to get the picture.”

Heron and goldfish in struggle at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds Heron and goldfish in struggle at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds

The park’s large sunken lily pond, which is home to large goldfish, regularly attracts ducks but herons are more infrequent visitors.

Ms Symonds, who works as a barista at Benji’s restaurant in Jarrolds and also cares for her mother who lives near the park, said the heron eventually changed position and dropped the fish allowing it to get away.

Herons are occasional visitors to fish at Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Beard Herons are occasional visitors to fish at Eaton Park in Norwich. Picture: Stuart Beard

“It is such a privilege to get so close to a beautiful bird,” she said.

One thatr got away: the goldfish escapes from the heron at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds One thatr got away: the goldfish escapes from the heron at the lily pond in Eaton Park, Norwich. Picture: Mandy Symonds