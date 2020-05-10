Amazing photos of struggle between heron and goldfish in Eaton Park
PUBLISHED: 12:21 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:34 10 May 2020
Mandy Symonds
An amateur photographer has described how she captured a life or death struggle between a heron and a large goldfish in Eaton Park.
Mandy Symonds, 56, was exercising in the park in Norwich when she took the photograph of the bird with the fish in its beak.
She said: “I was on my daily exercise and I couldn’t believe my luck. It was such a struggle for the heron that it held on to it for about two or three minutes so I was able to get the picture.”
The park’s large sunken lily pond, which is home to large goldfish, regularly attracts ducks but herons are more infrequent visitors.
Ms Symonds, who works as a barista at Benji’s restaurant in Jarrolds and also cares for her mother who lives near the park, said the heron eventually changed position and dropped the fish allowing it to get away.
“It is such a privilege to get so close to a beautiful bird,” she said.
