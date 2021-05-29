Pub's wall to be turned into Norwich City mural this weekend

Published: 6:30 AM May 29, 2021

The wall at the Fat Cat and Canary, on Thorpe Road, has been prepared and ready for painting. - Credit: Along Come Norwich

A pub's wall will be transformed into a mural celebrating Norwich City this weekend.

Along Come Norwich is hoping to see empty and blank walls around the city given a lick of yellow and green paint, and the group is starting with one at the Fat Cat and Canary in Norwich, on Thorpe Road, on Saturday.

They will be working with artist Gnasher Murals, and hope it will be the first of several pieces of art inspired by the Canaries.

The group has worked to improve the atmosphere at Carrow Road, while its Canaries-themed face coverings released last year have raised thousands of pounds for local charities.

As you may have heard @Andrew_Lawn telling @CGoreham on @BBCNorfolk just now, this Saturday sees our first #NCFC mural being painted by @GnasherMurals in the city. If you have a wall which would benefit from a lick of yellow and green paint, get in touch... pic.twitter.com/N7F3mJ9PV8 — AlongComeNorwich (@AlongComeNodge) May 28, 2021

If you have a wall at your home or business which could be put to good use, contact Along Come Norwich on alongcomenorwich@gmail.com







