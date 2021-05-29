News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Pub's wall to be turned into Norwich City mural this weekend

Lauren Cope

Published: 6:30 AM May 29, 2021   
The wall at the Fat Cat and Canary, on Thorpe Road, has been prepared and ready for painting.

The wall at the Fat Cat and Canary, on Thorpe Road, has been prepared and ready for painting. - Credit: Along Come Norwich

A pub's wall will be transformed into a mural celebrating Norwich City this weekend.

Along Come Norwich is hoping to see empty and blank walls around the city given a lick of yellow and green paint, and the group is starting with one at the Fat Cat and Canary in Norwich, on Thorpe Road, on Saturday.

They will be working with artist Gnasher Murals, and hope it will be the first of several pieces of art inspired by the Canaries.

The group has worked to improve the atmosphere at Carrow Road, while its Canaries-themed face coverings released last year have raised thousands of pounds for local charities.

If you have a wall at your home or business which could be put to good use, contact Along Come Norwich on alongcomenorwich@gmail.com



Author Picture Icon
