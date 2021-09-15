Wall-to-wall City: Why fan group is urging fans grab to their scarves

Published: 6:00 AM September 15, 2021

Norwich City fans are being urged to build a yellow and green wall of scarves

Organisers behind a call for footie fans to build a wall of yellow and green in scarves at the weekend have explained their masterplan to fire City to victory.

The Canaries entertain Watford at Carrow Road on Saturday knowing nothing short of a win will do.

A difficult start to the season has seen the club yield zero points from their opening four Premier League fixtures.

And with fellow promoted side Watford the visitors at the weekend, supporters' group Along Come Norwich is keen for supporters to do everything they can to make the trip as daunting as possibly the London side.

The group, alongside the Barclay End campaign, has worked tirelessly to boost the matchday atmosphere raising funds for flag and banner displays over the years.

However, with Covid restrictions limiting how this can continue, the group is instead calling on fans to compensate for this by bringing along a scarf to the game instead.

Andy Lawn, co-founder of fansite Along Come Norwich,

It will be the precise same approach the group encouraged during the 2019 visit to Wigan, which saw supporters hold scarves aloft as the players entered the field of play and for the opening rendition of On the Ball, City.

Jon Punt, one of ACN's founding members, said: "I don't want to use the phrase 'must-win' five games into the season but it does feel like a massive game on Saturday.

"Therefore as fans we want to do everything we can do give those little marginal gains to the players and help turn Carrow Road into a bit of a fortress.

Norwich City fans raise their scarves before a match at Carrow Road, Norwich

"We do understand from a infection control point the difficulties with large banners, but if everyone brings their own scarf then we could build four walls of yellow and green around the ground and really create an atmosphere."

Meanwhile, ACN is continuing discussions around what atmosphere-enhancing measures can be put into place for coming games as the Canaries continue their Premier League voyage.

He said: "When we did the scarves in Wigan in 2019 it worked really well and there were only around 5,000 then. We've also seen clubs like Leeds and Liverpool holding up scarves and it has looked phenomenal."

Evening News reporter David Hannant will have his scarf at Carrow Road on Saturday - will you?




