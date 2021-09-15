News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Wall-to-wall City: Why fan group is urging fans grab to their scarves

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 6:00 AM September 15, 2021   
Fans are being urged to bring their scarves to create a sea of yellow and green this boxing day at t

Norwich City fans are being urged to build a yellow and green wall of scarves - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Organisers behind a call for footie fans to build a wall of yellow and green in scarves at the weekend have explained their masterplan to fire City to victory.

The Canaries entertain Watford at Carrow Road on Saturday knowing nothing short of a win will do.

A difficult start to the season has seen the club yield zero points from their opening four Premier League fixtures.

And with fellow promoted side Watford the visitors at the weekend, supporters' group Along Come Norwich is keen for supporters to do everything they can to make the trip as daunting as possibly the London side.

The group, alongside the Barclay End campaign, has worked tirelessly to boost the matchday atmosphere raising funds for flag and banner displays over the years.

You may also want to watch:

However, with Covid restrictions limiting how this can continue, the group is instead calling on fans to compensate for this by bringing along a scarf to the game instead.

Jon Punt and Andy Lawn, co-founders of fansite Along Come Norwich,

Andy Lawn, co-founder of fansite Along Come Norwich, - Credit: Archant

It will be the precise same approach the group encouraged during the 2019 visit to Wigan, which saw supporters hold scarves aloft as the players entered the field of play and for the opening rendition of On the Ball, City.

Most Read

  1. 1 At least in heaven I can skate: Bid to turn church into skatepark unveiled
  2. 2 'A kick in the teeth' - Sainsbury's staff angry at Boxing Day 'gift'
  3. 3 Police clamp down on dog poo and sex at church
  1. 4 Woman not allowed to be in front seat of any car after Norwich collision
  2. 5 Prince of Wales club offering drinks' protectors to stop spiking
  3. 6 Teen denies murder but admits killing grandmother in Norwich house fire
  4. 7 Interiors company leaves city - and goes back to its roots in Unthank Road
  5. 8 Yorkshire pudding wrap stall shuts on Norwich market
  6. 9 More than 1,000 people sign roundabout petition for 'perilous' road
  7. 10 Norwich will be 'On The Huh' at new monthly drag cabaret

Jon Punt, one of ACN's founding members, said: "I don't want to use the phrase 'must-win' five games into the season but it does feel like a massive game on Saturday.

"Therefore as fans we want to do everything we can do give those little marginal gains to the players and help turn Carrow Road into a bit of a fortress.

The home fans raise their scarves before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, NorwichPic

Norwich City fans raise their scarves before a match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"We do understand from a infection control point the difficulties with large banners, but if everyone brings their own scarf then we could build four walls of yellow and green around the ground and really create an atmosphere."

Meanwhile, ACN is continuing discussions around what atmosphere-enhancing measures can be put into place for coming games as the Canaries continue their Premier League voyage.

He said: "When we did the scarves in Wigan in 2019 it worked really well and there were only around 5,000 then. We've also seen clubs like Leeds and Liverpool holding up scarves and it has looked phenomenal."

Evening News reporter David Hannant will have his scarf at Carrow Road on Saturday - will you?

Evening News reporter David Hannant will have his scarf at Carrow Road on Saturday - will you? - Credit: Archant


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

You can now get a full English from Olives delivered to your door. 

7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Volunteers helping to rescue Alexander Catt out of a Welsh gorge

Norwich man in hospital after falling into Welsh gorge

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Shopping in Royal Arcade, Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Royal Arcade to go under the hammer for £1.25m

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Streets -- SSt. Benedict's StreetDated -- 16 November 1979Photograph -- C4943

Norwich's St Benedict's street through the years

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon