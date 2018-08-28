Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Panto villain swaps magic carpet for race car

PUBLISHED: 08:20 18 December 2018

Rik Makarem (right) with former Formula One racing driver Martin Donnelly. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal

Rik Makarem (right) with former Formula One racing driver Martin Donnelly. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal

Norwich Theatre Royal

A soap star whose villainous performance is delighting audiences at this year’s Theatre Royal panto fulfilled a life-long dream by joining a Formula One legend at a world-renowned car factory.

Motorsport fan and Abanazer actor Rik Makarem looking at the iconic Formulas One cars at Classic Team Lotus. Picture: Norwich Theatre RoyalMotorsport fan and Abanazer actor Rik Makarem looking at the iconic Formulas One cars at Classic Team Lotus. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal

Actor Rik Makarem, who played Nikhil Sharma in ITV’s Emmerdale, is currently starring as baddie Abanazar in Norwich Theatre Royal’s Aladdin.

But yesterday the former television star swapped the magic carpet for a Formula One engine during a special visit to the Lotus factory in Hethel.

The actor, who is a self-confessed “Formula One nerd”, met motoring hero and former Lotus driver Martin Donnelly.

Mr Donnelly gave the panto star a crash course in how to handle a car at 120mph and gave him a generous rating of 8.5 out of 10 for his driving skills.

Martin Donnelley takes the wheel to give Abanazer actor Rik Makarem a fast and thrilling spin around the Hethel test track at 140 mph. Picture: Norwich Theatre RoyalMartin Donnelley takes the wheel to give Abanazer actor Rik Makarem a fast and thrilling spin around the Hethel test track at 140 mph. Picture: Norwich Theatre Royal

The actor said: “I truly am obsessed with Formula One which is probably unhealthy. I won’t go for a Sunday dinner with my family or friends if the Grand Prix is on and the Lotus name is so iconic.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Most Read

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

Three arrested in Ipswich murder investigation

The scene in Turin Street on Monday morning Picture: ARCHANT

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage boy taken to hospital after accident with car on Bixley Road in Ipswich

Bixley Road at the junction of St Augustine's Gardens Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder investigation launched after man dies in Ipswich stabbing

Ambulance crews are also at the scene in Kenyon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Former Norwich Airport boss jailed for six years for rape

Elliott Summers at Norwich Airport in 2008. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

A11 closed near Wymondham due to work delays

Highways England said the dual carriageway is closed past the A47 near Wymondham. Photo is of the A11 at Elveden. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘For us in Norwich, this is a good deal’ - MP’s thoughts on UK’s Brexit deal

Norwich North MP Chloe Smith. Pic: Eliza Boo Photography

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Tiny snails which hold key to A47 work moved, but five year study now needed

A Little Whirlpool Ramshorn Snail. Pic: Bill Darnell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists