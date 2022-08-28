Gallery
Thousands of dogs take over showground for Bank Holiday event
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
It was paw-ty time for dog lovers as a two-day event dedicated to four-legged friends took place at the Norfolk Showground.
Pooches of all varieties had a ball as the All About Dogs fun and games began on the Sunday of the Bank Holiday weekend.
Dog show classes, talent competitions, live music and a pup quiz were among the activities taking place in New Costessey.
The dog and duck show was a highlight, while categories for the dog shows included 'Owner who looks like their dog', 'Best paw shaker' and 'Best mover'.
Show director Matt Upson said: “We’ve had a wonderful Bank Holiday weekend welcoming thousands of dogs to the Norfolk Showground.
"The weather was perfect for a dog show and you could tell the dogs were having the best day out with their owners."
The event will return to the Norfolk Showground on August 27-28 in 2023.
The UK's favourite dog breeds
This country is known for its obsession with its furry companions.
But what has proven to be the most popular breed among dog lovers?
A study by Rover - a national networking platform for dog walkers and pet sitters - showed a mixed breed pooch was the most popular among owners across the UK last year.
A Labrador Retriever came out on top after the mixed breeds - edging out the Cockapoo, French Bulldog and cocker spaniel.
The list in full is:
- Mixed breed
- Labrador Retriever
- Cockapoo
- French Bulldog
- Cocker spaniel
- Dachsund
- Staffordshire Bull Terrier
- Jack Russell terrier
- Border collie
- Chihuahua
Studies have shown that dogs can learn more than 100 words and gestures from humans.
Experts say this puts their intelligence and understanding of us on a par with a two-year-old.
Dogs can also be used for a range of jobs including aiding the blind, search and rescue as well as military roles.