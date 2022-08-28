Thousands of dogs take over showground for Bank Holiday event

Gallery

It was paw-ty time for dog lovers as a two-day event dedicated to four-legged friends took place at the Norfolk Showground.

Pooches of all varieties had a ball as the All About Dogs fun and games began on the Sunday of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Dog show classes, talent competitions, live music and a pup quiz were among the activities taking place in New Costessey.

The dog and duck show was a highlight, while categories for the dog shows included 'Owner who looks like their dog', 'Best paw shaker' and 'Best mover'.

Show director Matt Upson said: “We’ve had a wonderful Bank Holiday weekend welcoming thousands of dogs to the Norfolk Showground.

"The weather was perfect for a dog show and you could tell the dogs were having the best day out with their owners."

The event will return to the Norfolk Showground on August 27-28 in 2023.

The UK's favourite dog breeds

This country is known for its obsession with its furry companions.

But what has proven to be the most popular breed among dog lovers?

A study by Rover - a national networking platform for dog walkers and pet sitters - showed a mixed breed pooch was the most popular among owners across the UK last year.

A Labrador Retriever came out on top after the mixed breeds - edging out the Cockapoo, French Bulldog and cocker spaniel.

The list in full is:

Mixed breed Labrador Retriever Cockapoo French Bulldog Cocker spaniel Dachsund Staffordshire Bull Terrier Jack Russell terrier Border collie Chihuahua

Studies have shown that dogs can learn more than 100 words and gestures from humans.

Experts say this puts their intelligence and understanding of us on a par with a two-year-old.

Dogs can also be used for a range of jobs including aiding the blind, search and rescue as well as military roles.

