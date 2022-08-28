Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Thousands of dogs take over showground for Bank Holiday event

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:39 PM August 28, 2022
Anna Watkins with her dog Freddie. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Anna Watkins with her dog Freddie - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was paw-ty time for dog lovers as a two-day event dedicated to four-legged friends took place at the Norfolk Showground. 

Pooches of all varieties had a ball as the All About Dogs fun and games began on the Sunday of the Bank Holiday weekend. 

Dog show classes, talent competitions, live music and a pup quiz were among the activities taking place in New Costessey.

Tiktok stars Strike and Trip Hazard entertained the crowds with their trainer Lucy Heath. Picture:

The dog and duck show was a highlight, while categories for the dog shows included 'Owner who looks like their dog', 'Best paw shaker' and 'Best mover'. 

Dogs cooled off in the pool at the All About Dogs event. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Show director Matt Upson said: “We’ve had a wonderful Bank Holiday weekend welcoming thousands of dogs to the Norfolk Showground.

"The weather was perfect for a dog show and you could tell the dogs were having the best day out with their owners." 

Thousands of dog lovers and their pooches attended the All About Dogs event at the Royal Norwich Sho

Lucy Betts with her puppy Bertie - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The event will return to the Norfolk Showground on August 27-28 in 2023. 

Dogs cooled off in the pool at the All About Dogs event. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Tiktok stars Strike and Trip Hazard entertained the crowds with their trainer Lucy Heath. Picture:

The UK's favourite dog breeds 

This country is known for its obsession with its furry companions. 

But what has proven to be the most popular breed among dog lovers? 

Thousands of dog lovers and their pooches attended the All About Dogs event at the Royal Norwich Sho

A study by Rover - a national networking platform for dog walkers and pet sitters - showed a mixed breed pooch was the most popular among owners across the UK last year.

A Labrador Retriever came out on top after the mixed breeds - edging out the Cockapoo, French Bulldog and cocker spaniel. 

Thousands of dog lovers and their pooches attended the All About Dogs event at the Royal Norwich Sho

The list in full is: 

  1. Mixed breed
  2. Labrador Retriever
  3. Cockapoo
  4. French Bulldog
  5. Cocker spaniel
  6. Dachsund
  7. Staffordshire Bull Terrier
  8. Jack Russell terrier
  9. Border collie
  10. Chihuahua

Studies have shown that dogs can learn more than 100 words and gestures from humans. 

Thousands of dog lovers and their pooches attended the All About Dogs event at the Royal Norwich Sho

Elvis enjoying the sunshine with his owner Paris Rudderham. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Experts say this puts their intelligence and understanding of us on a par with a two-year-old.

Dogs can also be used for a range of jobs including aiding the blind, search and rescue as well as military roles. 

Thousands of dog lovers and their pooches attended the All About Dogs event at the Royal Norwich Sho

Thousands of dog lovers and their pooches attended the All About Dogs event at the Royal Norwich Sho

Lucy Heath doing a dance routine with Strike - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Thousands of dog lovers and their pooches attended the All About Dogs event at the Royal Norwich Sho

Lucy Heath with her dogs Trip Hazard and Strike who have over one million followers on Tiktok. Pic

Lucy Heath with her dogs Trip Hazard and Strike who have over one million followers on Tiktok - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

