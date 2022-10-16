Talented teenager in running to become top chorister in BBC contest

Norwich Cathedral chorister, Alice Platten, 16, who is shortlisted for BBC Young Chorister of the Year - Credit: Bill Smith/Norwich Cathedral

A teenager chorister will be showcasing her singing talents after being shortlisted in a prestigious competition.

Alice Platten, 16, who is a Norwich Cathedral chorister, is one of 10 performers across the country in the running for the title of BBC Young Chorister of the Year.

The Norwich School pupil will compete in the semi-finals, and potentially the finals, on October 19 and 20 October, in Manchester.

She previously wowed the BBC judges after reaching the BBC Young Chorister of the Year semi-finals in 2020.

Alice said: "I’m so excited to be representing the Cathedral in my final opportunity in the BBC Young Chorister competition. If it’s anything like it was two years ago, it will be great fun."

The competition, which is run jointly by BBC Radio 2 and Songs of Praise, will be broadcast on radio and television in the run up to Christmas.

The Rev Dr Peter Doll, the acting Dean of Norwich, said: “I am delighted that the BBC Young Chorister competition has recognised the special gifts and musicianship that Alice brings to her singing. The whole cathedral community wishes her every success.”

Alice, who is the daughter of Norwich Cathedral’s canon precentor, the Rev Canon Aidan Platten, has been a Norwich Cathedral chorister for the last five years.

She previously sang in the choir of St Mark’s Hamilton Terrace in London and also plays the violin and piano.

The teenager, who is passionate about drama, reading and the outdoors, is studying A-levels in music, English and history.

Alice will be one of five girl choristers who will perform to a star-studded panel of judges, before three progress to the final.

The judging panel will also whittle down five shortlisted boy choristers to three during the semi-final stage.

As well as the top prize, one of the young performers will receive a highly commended accolade.

The first BBC Young Chorister of the Year competition was in 1986.

It was previously only open to girl choristers, as the Royal School of Church music already ran one for boys.

BBC Radio 2 began broadcasting the event in 1998, when a separate category for boy choristers was introduced.



















