Action to be taken at 'accident hotspot' after lorry crash leaves woman shaken

A car after it was hit by a lorry at the junction of Alexandra Road and Stafford Street on Wednesday evening - Credit: Contributed

Road safety improvements are going to be carried out at an "accident hotspot" which recently saw a lorry hit into a car.

A young woman was left shaken as a result of a lorry coming over the crossroads at the junction of Stafford Street and Alexandra Road in Norwich on Wednesday evening.

A 69-year-old woman, who lives near the junction and did not wish to be named, said she heard the crash while she was on a Zoom call.

She added: "The girl was so shaken up. You hear it all the time living here. There are always near misses, horns blaring and people swearing.

"I asked the lorry driver 'what on earth were you doing?' and he said he never saw the crossroads."

The scene of the crash at the junction of Alexandra Road and Stafford Street on Wednesday night - Credit: Contributed

Highways will be installing a new give way sign and road markings at the junction following the crash.

Since moving into the property in 2007, the pensioner says she has seen more than 20 crashes, which included her 67-year-old husband being taken into hospital after a car crashed into the fence while he was working on his forecourt in March.

Stafford Street has seen a number of accidents in recent years - Credit: Paul Neale

Her property has been hit five times in total in 14 years.

Green Party city councillor Denise Carlo and county councillor Paul Neale have been repeatedly calling for measures to improve safety and reduce rat-running in the area, which has increased as a result of the Grapes Hill roadworks.

Mr Neale spoke to county council highways after another accident at the Alexandra Road junction two weeks ago, before doing so again last week calling for road improvements.

Mr Neale said: "After this accident on Wednesday evening I spoke with a highways officer first thing Thursday and he agreed to speak with contractors to raise it to the top of their list.

"I asked if they could in the meantime put some temporary warning signage up which he will ask for."

County councillor Paul Neale - Credit: Paul Neale

Both Mr Neale and Mrs Carlo have been knocking on doors as part of a road safety survey in the NR1 quarter.

They are gathering evidence to make the case for spending on safety improvements to the county council.