Action to be taken at 'accident hotspot' after lorry crash leaves woman shaken
- Credit: Contributed
Road safety improvements are going to be carried out at an "accident hotspot" which recently saw a lorry hit into a car.
A young woman was left shaken as a result of a lorry coming over the crossroads at the junction of Stafford Street and Alexandra Road in Norwich on Wednesday evening.
A 69-year-old woman, who lives near the junction and did not wish to be named, said she heard the crash while she was on a Zoom call.
She added: "The girl was so shaken up. You hear it all the time living here. There are always near misses, horns blaring and people swearing.
"I asked the lorry driver 'what on earth were you doing?' and he said he never saw the crossroads."
Highways will be installing a new give way sign and road markings at the junction following the crash.
Since moving into the property in 2007, the pensioner says she has seen more than 20 crashes, which included her 67-year-old husband being taken into hospital after a car crashed into the fence while he was working on his forecourt in March.
Her property has been hit five times in total in 14 years.
Most Read
- 1 Drivers face major disruption with complete closure of city roundabout
- 2 Multi-million pound arena in city car park plan poised for green light
- 3 One man arrested after alleged assault in city centre
- 4 'Potentially serious injuries' reported after two-car crash in city
- 5 People can 'park for free all day every day' as wardens 'ignore' street
- 6 Norwich sisters start milkshake trailer business
- 7 Why can't you find any crisps in Norwich at the moment?
- 8 Norwich make-up artist with 1m TikTok followers quits job to work with huge brands
- 9 City centre Tesco Express store to close
- 10 City fans across the globe react to Canaries cutting ties with Daniel Farke
Green Party city councillor Denise Carlo and county councillor Paul Neale have been repeatedly calling for measures to improve safety and reduce rat-running in the area, which has increased as a result of the Grapes Hill roadworks.
Mr Neale spoke to county council highways after another accident at the Alexandra Road junction two weeks ago, before doing so again last week calling for road improvements.
Mr Neale said: "After this accident on Wednesday evening I spoke with a highways officer first thing Thursday and he agreed to speak with contractors to raise it to the top of their list.
"I asked if they could in the meantime put some temporary warning signage up which he will ask for."
Both Mr Neale and Mrs Carlo have been knocking on doors as part of a road safety survey in the NR1 quarter.
They are gathering evidence to make the case for spending on safety improvements to the county council.