Alexandra Burke unveils new sculpture in support of Norwich organisation

X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke has unveiled a new sculpture in Trafalgar Square in London in support of Norwich-based organisation, Frozen Light. - Credit: The National Lottery

X-Factor winner Alexandra Burke has unveiled a new sculpture in support of a Norwich-based organisation which supports adults with learning disabilities.

Frozen Light, which produces sensory theatre for adult and young adult audiences with Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities (PMLD), has been selected to appear in a new art installation at Trafalgar Square in London.

The organisation is one of five local initiatives represented in a unique piece of art unveiled by singer and actress Alexandra Burke and commissioned by The National Lottery (TNL).

The artwork, created from 636 lottery balls, spells out the word "change" when viewed from a specific angle which has been created to encourage the public to think about how they might use some of the £30 million raised for good causes each week by National Lottery players.

Frozen Light was set up by artistic director’s Lucy Garland and Amber Onat Gregory in 2013.

Since then, they have created six multi-sensory shows for audiences with PMLD, which they have toured in 70 different venues across the UK.

The work they produce provides a chance for their audiences to “feel connected in a world that doesn't offer up many opportunities”.

The company has been awarded £192,486 worth of TNL funding over the past three years.

Ms Garland, 37, said: “We have been so lucky over the years with project grants from The National Lottery and Arts Council England.

“Without them, we wouldn't be able to exist as a company.

“To be recognised as one of five projects across the country that the National Lottery is proud to be funding, that's amazing for us.

“It's also incredible what this will do for our audiences - we are advocating for them - and it shines a light and visibility on the need for our audience and on sensory theatre.”

Four pieces of artwork will be unveiled across the UK as part of The National Lottery's 27th birthday celebrations and represents the 636,000 projects funded since 1994.

Once all four have been unveiled, they will form the message "build dreams" and "create change."

The installations have been created by leading arts collective Greyworld.

