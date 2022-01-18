Inquest hears Norwich man died in hospital 16 years after car crash
- Credit: Archant
After being left with life-changing head injuries following a car crash with a tree, a city man died in hospital 16 years later.
An inquest held on Monday afternoon heard Alexander Youngs, 34, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) on October 23, 2021.
He had been battling head injuries and seizures since he crashed his car on the A47 on the Acle side of Blofield in April 2005.
The court heard a statement from Mr Youngs' dad Paul who recalled his son, who lived in Norwich at the time, being rushed to hospital after ice had caused him to collide with a tree.
He said: "We experienced many ups and downs during this time but also realised about the life-changing nature of the injuries.
"Alex slept during the first four years of his care but became increasingly aware of his surroundings."
The statement told the court Covid had a negative impact on Mr Youngs as he no longer received daily visits.
After receiving initial treatment at both the NNUH and Addenbrooke's Hospital, Mr Youngs required 24-hour care at The Grove care home near Mulbarton.
He required a feeding tube and became quadriplegic.
A statement from Martine Goody, a carer at The Grove, said Mr Youngs required two members of staff to support him and he lost the ability to speak.
He also began losing control of his arms and legs.
Miss Goody said: "Alex was still able to exhibit a great personality and we were able to have a laugh with him.
"Alex was well regarded by all staff and we shall miss him deeply."
Mr Youngs was admitted to the NNUH on October 19 after increased secretions and low oxygen levels.
He died four days later.
The inquest heard a statement from Dr Vaclav Dostal of the NNUH who said a best-interest meeting took place with family and carers in 2011 when it was decided Mr Youngs would not be resuscitated if his heart stopped.
The medical cause of death was stated as a combination of aspiration pneumonia, seizures and traumatic brain injuries.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake gave a short-form conclusion of road traffic collision (RTC).
She said: "All injuries stemmed from that RTC. That was the trigger event for Alex's condition."