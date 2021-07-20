News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich student using skills for mental health awareness

Sophie Skyring

Published: 3:54 PM July 20, 2021   
A City College Norwich student is helping write, film and direct a music video highlighting mental health awareness.

Alex Holmes, 18, is a film student and is working with Steve Newton, who used to attend City College Norwich, on the project.

The video has been filmed around Norwich and is a story of a stressed suited man who drifts back to nature by listening to flute music.  

Alex said: "It’s strange to say ‘I worked with a flute artist to create a music video’ but in this case we are both so passionate about our craft.” 

“I just wrapped the project with Steven, and I am currently working with a small group of independent creatives to make a short film about mental health.”

He added: “I aim to give people some sort of emotional connection to my work. You can express so much through visuals and writing.” 

“Working with charities would be interesting. Not all my work has to be directly about mental health, I like to keep them contained to their own stories, a lot of what I write about is flawed people." 

Alex said: "I would love to make some more mental health pieces. It’s important to constantly get the message out. It is a real thing.” 

Why are mental health awareness projects in schools and colleges so important?

Alex said: “As weird as it sounds, the number of students that go unheard is huge.

"I remember not realising that I was really sad. Sometimes the students don’t understand, it only takes for someone to say something so simply for them to get it and get the help that they need. It sounds like a big story but that story can be real in a matter of sentences.” 

What's next for Alex?

“I would love to do radio plays again; I love experimenting with sound. I would also love to direct theatre; I feel like you can get a lot from your actors, as theatre is very visual.” 

“If anyone would like to view my work, I have a YouTube channel called Alex Holmes film and animation.” 

