Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'

Published: 6:46 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 7:20 PM May 24, 2021

The Golden Ticket left in a Norwich park by a popular YouTube star was found by a 20-year-old in the first bush he searched.

Online personality JaackMaate – real name Jack Dean, from Norwich – published a video in which he said he spent 10 days hiding a ticket in every English city.

The tickets were placed inside small silver tins, and strategically placed in all 51 cities in England, including Norwich, for people to find.

In the video, Mr Dean gave a hint as to the location of each ticket to his 1.4m subscribers – and said the Norwich ticket had been placed somewhere in Wensum Park.

Alex Darton, 20, found YouTuber JaackMaate's Golden Ticket in Norwich, and could land a cash windfall worth up to £5,000. - Credit: Alex Darton

Alex Darton was watching the video around an hour after it was published, and at first thought it would be too late for him to even bother looking.

He said: "To be honest, I thought it would be too late, but my girlfriend said we might as well go as Wensum Park is just around the corner."

It turned out to be an inspired decision, as the 20-year-old found the tin almost immediately.

YouTube star JaackMaate – real name Jack Dean – hid golden tickets for cash prizes in each English city, including Norwich. - Credit: Denise Bradley

"I was very surprised to find it – I think it was the first bush I looked in! I just saw the tin in there and thought 'well this can't be it', but it was," he said.

"There were quite a few people around me at the time. I put my hand quite far into the bush and when I said I've found it, quite a lot of people overheard.

"Everyone started coming over – some had been there for quite a while looking."

Each ticket finder will win a share of £10,000, with everyone guaranteed at least £50.

Five winners will earn £500, while one lucky ticket holder will be £5,000 richer.

Mr Darton, who moved to Norwich a few months ago from Thetford, said he doesn't yet know how much he has won.

"It's cool just to be part of the video, and to be involved in the hunt to find it," he said.

And he has a plan in case he does land the grand prize – even though there would "definitely be a temptation" to go on a spending spree.

"Me and my partner have been looking at moving out, so it would be a big boost towards that. I don't think we'd splash out – we'd put it towards something we want."