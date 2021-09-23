Hiker who fell down 80ft gorge ready to head home

Published: 5:45 PM September 23, 2021

Alexander Catt, an executive for the Norwich Green Party, who has thanked NHS staff and a rescue teams after he plummeted 80ft down a gorge in Wales. - Credit: Supplied by Alexander Catt.

A man who fell down an 80ft Welsh gorge is hoping to head home after a final operation on his broken leg.

Restaurant worker Alex Catt has been in hospital in Stoke since the traumatic accident below Pistyll Cain, Snowdonia, on September 8.

And the 24-year-old has been using the time to start fundraising for the lifesaving crew which found him after the fall.

The volunteers who helped rescue Alexander Catt, from Norwich, from a Welsh gorge on September 8, 2021 - Credit: South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team

The Green Party Executive was winched out of the gorge by the South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team after being trapped for eight hours.

Mr Catt, who was on holiday with his parents at the time of the fall, has started an online fundraiser for the North Wales Mountain Search and Rescue Team association which consists of the team that came to his aid.

A volunteer helping to rescue Alexander Capp out of a Welsh gorge - Credit: South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team

He said: "I probably wouldn't be here if it wasn't for them. I just want to say thank you so much for everything they do.

"I think it is amazing the team are volunteers. It is insane that it isn't someone's job and the charity isn't government funded."

Recalling the accident, the 24-year-old added: "When I first went off the side into the gorge I thought I was going to die. I remember falling off the edge and waking up. I hadn't hit my head and neck, sorted out my bleeding, found a water source and went to sleep."

After struggling to get a mobile phone signal he could not call 999 but his location was shared with the mountain rescue team from his parents, who he could message.

Volunteers helping to rescue Alexander Catt out of a Welsh gorge - Credit: South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team

After being winched out he was flown to Bangor Hospital by helicopter with a broken left leg and ankle, two broken ribs, damage to his kidney and spleen, a dislocated shoulder, cuts and bruises and a black eye.

He was transferred to the major trauma unit at Royal Stoke University Hospital a day later.

Mr Catt said one side of his body is still in pain but he was hoping the external frame around his broken left leg would be taken off this week so he can finally head home.

The Pizza Hut deputy manager expected to make a full recovery following a few more weeks of physiotherapy at Royal Stoke University Hospital.

To donate visit https://bit.ly/3zysk1d







