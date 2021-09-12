News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Norwich man in hospital after falling into Welsh gorge

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Wyllie

Published: 3:38 PM September 12, 2021   
Volunteers helping to rescue Alexander Capp out of a Welsh gorge

Volunteers helping to rescue Alexander Capp out of a Welsh gorge - Credit: South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team

A Norwich Green Party member is recovering in hospital after "nearly dying" following a fall down a Welsh gorge.

Alexander Catt, who is an executive for the Norwich Green Party, thanked and praised the work of NHS staff and a helicopter rescue team on social media posts at the weekend.

The volunteers who helped rescue Alexander Capp, from Norwich, from a Welsh gorge on September 8, 2021

The volunteers who helped rescue Alexander Capp, from Norwich, from a Welsh gorge on September 8, 2021 - Credit: South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team

The restaurant deputy manager said on his Facebook page: "If anyone wonders why I have been uncontactable for four days, it’s because I came very close to dying in Wales. Thank you so much to all the NHS staff from mountain rescue to the helicopter team to staff in both Bangor and Royal Stoke University hospitals who were all so so so lovely and caring."

On Twitter he said he was recovering in hospital adding: "Thank you to all NHS staff who’ve been the loveliest people and everyone who had me in their thoughts."

A volunteer helping to rescue Alexander Capp out of a Welsh gorge

A volunteer helping to rescue Alexander Capp out of a Welsh gorge - Credit: South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team

South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team put on its Facebook page that its volunteers had been called out to look for a young man who had been reported missing in the Coed y Brenin area on the evening of Wednesday, September 8.

The rescue operation to get Alexander Capp from Norwich out of the Welsh gorge on September 8, 2021

The rescue operation to get Alexander Capp from Norwich out of the Welsh gorge on September 8, 2021 - Credit: South Snowdonia Search and Rescue Team

It said: "After a brief search a team member spotted him in the gorge below Pistyll Cain. The young man had fallen around 80ft, a rope system was set up to abseil down to the casualty. He had suffered multiple injuries in the fall.

"Due to the difficult winching and weather conditions a rope system was applied to bring the casualty back up the gorge in a stretcher. He was then taken in the team vehicle to meet HM Coastguard Bristows Rescue AW189 at a safe location for transport to hospital.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man slapped with £160 charge for stopping to read car park T&Cs
  2. 2 Norwich butcher called 'murderer' welcomes protestor's shop ban
  3. 3 No action to be taken against bus driver over fatal Norwich crash
  1. 4 7 of Norwich's best breakfast spots as chosen by readers
  2. 5 Road closed after crash on NDR causes delays
  3. 6 'It's been a godsend': Public's fears over police station closure
  4. 7 YOUR REACTION: Are Hethersett Academy rules too strict?
  5. 8 Investigation ongoing into report of rape at Norwich park
  6. 9 Norwich barbecue restaurant with cocktails galore is a sizzling success
  7. 10 Families enjoy what could be final Mile Cross Festival

"Huge thanks once again to Aberdyfi Search and Rescue Team for their assistance."



Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A woman has been arrested after her car flipped and crashed into three others on Churchill Road in Norwich.

Norfolk Live

Woman arrested after car rolls and hits three others

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A van is currently on fire on the St Stephen's roundabout in Norwich.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Severe disruption after van catches fire at St Stephens roundabout

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Alison Pettitt is one of the parents angry at the new rules imposed at Hethersett Academy. Picture:

Education News | Video

'It's so Victorian': Parents' fury over super strict school rules

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Work is set to start on the new Norwich North recycling centre off the NDR near Norwich Airport. Pic

Opening of new Norwich recycling centre delayed, as current one shuts

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon