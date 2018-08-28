Supermarket opening times in Norwich and Norfolk this Christmas and New Year

Morrisons, Tesco, Asda, Waitrose, Sainsburys, Lidl, Aldi, B&Q, Homebase and IKEA will run unusual hours between Christmas Eve and New Year. Picture: Getty Images KAppleyard

As the festive period draws nearer, it is worth making a note of the shops you can go to for that last minute cranberry sauce.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Though some supermarkets are open early on Boxing Day, the German supermarkets Lidl and Aldi remain shut on the 26th again this year, claiming that their employers need a holiday too.

Here is a look at when Morrisons, Tesco, Asda, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Aldi, B&Q, Homebase and IKEA will be open across Norfolk between Christmas Eve and New Year.