Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 8°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

Supermarket opening times in Norwich and Norfolk this Christmas and New Year

PUBLISHED: 16:09 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:09 10 December 2018

Hazel Needham

Morrisons, Tesco, Asda, Waitrose, Sainsburys, Lidl, Aldi, B&Q, Homebase and IKEA will run unusual hours between Christmas Eve and New Year. Picture: Getty Images

Morrisons, Tesco, Asda, Waitrose, Sainsburys, Lidl, Aldi, B&Q, Homebase and IKEA will run unusual hours between Christmas Eve and New Year. Picture: Getty Images

KAppleyard

As the festive period draws nearer, it is worth making a note of the shops you can go to for that last minute cranberry sauce.

Though some supermarkets are open early on Boxing Day, the German supermarkets Lidl and Aldi remain shut on the 26th again this year, claiming that their employers need a holiday too.

Here is a look at when Morrisons, Tesco, Asda, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Aldi, B&Q, Homebase and IKEA will be open across Norfolk between Christmas Eve and New Year.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A Norfolk chief executive pulls out of buying a £600,000 penthouse after being told he couldn’t get a mortgage

Conisford Court, Norwich where 26 apartments went up for sale in May. Four, including the penthouse, remain for sale. Pic: www.savills.com

Chinese takeaway delivery driver arrested for drug driving in Norwich

Chinese delivery driver caught drug driving in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Twitter.

Updated The 16 cones that sparked severe rush hour delays in Norwich

A closed bus lay-by contributed to hour-long delays. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Updated Joyrider who was three times drink drive limit arrested after ploughing into traffic bollard

Great Yarmouth Police arrested a drunk joyrider who crashed into a bollard. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

Opinion Michael Bailey: Farke time, Carrow Roard and Norwich City’s key couple – Six things learned from beating brave Bolton

Nothing can wipe the smile off faces at Norwich City, as Championship win number 13 of the season arrived against Bolton to maintain the Canaries' stunning campaign to date. Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Local Guide