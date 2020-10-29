News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Norwich Evening News > News

Alcohol ban brought in at Norwich Station

person

Clarissa Place

Published: 11:55 AM October 29, 2020    Updated: 7:12 PM November 21, 2020
The alcohol free zone comes into affect on Friday, October 30, at Norwich Station. Picture: Greater

The alcohol free zone comes into affect on Friday, October 30, at Norwich Station. Picture: Greater Anglia - Credit: Archant

An alcohol ban will come into force at Norwich Station following the introduction of a drink-free zone in the city centre.

The new rules will come into effect on Friday, as part of Norfolk Police’s city centre alcohol-free zone.

It means no alcohol can be drunk in the station’s concourse, platform and car park. Rule-breakers could face fines of up to £500 or arrest if they do not hand over any alcohol to police.

Alcohol can be drunk in the station’s pub.

James Reeve, Greater Anglia area customer service manager, said: “We’d like to remind customers that the station, including the car park, is an alcohol-free zone and we are politely asking people not to drink alcohol while at the station.

You may also want to watch:

“New signs have been installed at the station to remind people that the station is part of the city’s no drinking in public zone and we are working with the British Transport Police to make sure people keep to this rule.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Question mark over flyover plan following Anglia Square revamp refusal
  2. 2 ‘I’m devastated’ - animal rescue volunteer responds to news of otter killed by illegal crayfish net
  3. 3 ‘An accident waiting to happen’ - Confusion over road’s new ‘backwards’ pinch points
  1. 4 Owner of popular street food takeaway in Norwich Lanes puts business up for sale

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

EastEnders star is heading to Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

person

Fancy splashing out £35,000 for your own swimming pool?

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon

Ten Norfolk scientists named among most influential on the planet

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon

Norwich Live

Gonzo’s Tea Room blames 10pm curfew as it goes into liquidation

Tom Bristow

person
Comments powered by Disqus