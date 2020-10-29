Alcohol ban brought in at Norwich Station

Published: 11:55 AM October 29, 2020 Updated: 7:12 PM November 21, 2020

The alcohol free zone comes into affect on Friday, October 30, at Norwich Station. Picture: Greater Anglia - Credit: Archant

An alcohol ban will come into force at Norwich Station following the introduction of a drink-free zone in the city centre.

The new rules will come into effect on Friday, as part of Norfolk Police’s city centre alcohol-free zone.

It means no alcohol can be drunk in the station’s concourse, platform and car park. Rule-breakers could face fines of up to £500 or arrest if they do not hand over any alcohol to police.

Alcohol can be drunk in the station’s pub.

James Reeve, Greater Anglia area customer service manager, said: “We’d like to remind customers that the station, including the car park, is an alcohol-free zone and we are politely asking people not to drink alcohol while at the station.

You may also want to watch:

“New signs have been installed at the station to remind people that the station is part of the city’s no drinking in public zone and we are working with the British Transport Police to make sure people keep to this rule.”